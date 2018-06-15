FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 4:51 PM / in 29 minutes

Peru cenbank raises view of 2019 growth to 4.2 pct from 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, June 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank raised its view for 2019 economic growth to 4.2 percent from 4 percent in its last estimate in March, citing strengthening domestic demand, investments and business confidence, according to its quarterly inflation report on Friday.

The central bank also trimmed its view for this year’s fiscal deficit, to 3.1 percent of gross domestic product from 3.5 percent previously. It maintained its view for a 4 percent economic expansion this year.

Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing By Mitra Taj Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

