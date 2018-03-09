Peru cenbank says may cut interest rate again if inflation surprises

LIMA, March 9 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank cut the benchmark interest rate this week because of uncertainty over economic growth and public investments, and would have room for a new reduction if inflation slowed unexpectedly, a bank official said on Friday.

The central bank now expects the annual inflation rate to fall to about 0.6 percent from 1.18 percent by the end of this month - under its 1 to 3 percent target range, Jorge Estrella told journalists on a conference call. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)