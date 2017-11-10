FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru cenbank says weak demand not driving inflation's retreat
Sections
Featured
A house divided: How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
Saudi Arabia
A house divided: How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
A sinkhole of struggle
Puerto Rico
A sinkhole of struggle
Broadcom's multi-billion bid signals market top
Breakingviews
Broadcom's multi-billion bid signals market top
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2017 / 6:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Peru cenbank says weak demand not driving inflation's retreat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The recent sharp drop in Peru’s inflation rate was not driven by weak demand but by a faster-than-expected normalization of food supplies that had been disrupted by severe flooding early this year, the central bank said on Friday.

Adrian Armas, the chief economist at the bank, added on a call with reporters that the market’s expectation for inflation of about 2.8 percent in 12 months was “well above” the bank’s forecast of 2 percent. (Reporting By Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.