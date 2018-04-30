Peru central bank chief says no reason for pessimism on growth

LIMA, April 30 (Reuters) - The president of Peru’s central bank told Reuters on Monday that there was no reason to be “pessimistic” about sluggish economic growth or worried about the risk of deflation as prices retreat, signaling the interest rate might remain unchanged next month.

Julio Velarde declined to comment on whether the bank might adjust the benchmark interest rate at its May 10 meeting, but pointed out that most analysts in a central bank poll expect it to be held at the current 2.75 percent for the rest of the year. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)