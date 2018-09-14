Peru central bank raises view of 2018 current account deficit

LIMA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank said on Friday that it expects a smaller trade surplus and larger current account deficit this year compared to its previous estimates due to global trade tensions that have lowered prices for the country’s copper and gold exports.

Jorge Estrella, the central bank’s head of economic research, told reporters on a conference call that the bank now expects a current account deficit of 1.6 percent of gross domestic product, versus the 1.2 percent previously expected.

The trade balance, previously seen at $9 billion for this year, will likely be $7 billion, Estrella said. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes)