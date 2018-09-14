FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 14, 2018 / 7:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Peru central bank raises view of 2018 current account deficit

1 Min Read

LIMA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank said on Friday that it expects a smaller trade surplus and larger current account deficit this year compared to its previous estimates due to global trade tensions that have lowered prices for the country’s copper and gold exports.

Jorge Estrella, the central bank’s head of economic research, told reporters on a conference call that the bank now expects a current account deficit of 1.6 percent of gross domestic product, versus the 1.2 percent previously expected.

The trade balance, previously seen at $9 billion for this year, will likely be $7 billion, Estrella said. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.