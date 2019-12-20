Financials
Peru's Central Bank gloomier on 2019 growth projections

Maria Cervantes

SANTIAGO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Peru’s Central Bank on Friday said it had reduced its economic growth projection for 2019 to 2.3% from 2.7% previously amid a slowdown in the global economy and lower public investment in the Andean nation.

The bank maintained its estimate for 3.8% GDP growth by 2020 in its latest macroeconomic projections report.

It saw a lower fiscal deficit for 2019 of 1.7% of GDP compared to a previous 2.0% projection, and 1.6% by 2020.

It projected inflation at 1.9% for 2019, down from 2.0% previously predicted, and maintained its projection of 2.0% inflation for 2020. (Reporting by Maria Cervantes, writing by Marco Aquino and Aislinn Laing Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

