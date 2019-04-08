End of blockade of Peru's Las Bambas mine hinges on community approval-community president

LIMA, April 8 (Reuters) - The indigenous community of Fuerabamba in Peru will end its 2-month road blockade of the Las Bambas copper mine only if a deal that its leader Gregorio Rojas signed with miner MMG Ltd is ratified in a village assembly, Rojas said on Monday.

Rojas, the president of Fuerabamba, told Reuters by phone that the community will meet Tuesday morning to discuss the deal, which he signed late on Saturday after MMG offered to compensate Fuerabamba for using a road that crosses through its farmland. (Reporting By Mitra Taj Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)