Peru community rejects talks with govt in dispute over copper mine -community leader

LIMA, April 2 (Reuters) - An indigenous community in Peru that has blocked roads to Chinese miner MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas copper mine has decided not to negotiate with the government further until the community’s jailed lawyers are freed, the head of the community, Gregorio Rojas, said on Tuesday on local TV channel Canal N.

The government of President Martin Vizcarra held a meeting with Rojas in the capital Lima on Sunday and offered to end emergency measures authorizing the use of force in the region in exchange for an end to the road blockades. (Reporting by Mitra Taj Editing by James Dalgleish)