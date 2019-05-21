Villagers in Peru decide to impose new road blockade on Las Bambas mine-ombudsman

LIMA, May 21 (Reuters) - The indigenous community of Fuerabamba in Peru decided to impose a new road blockade on MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas copper mine after talks with the company over compensation broke down, a representative of the ombudsman’s office said on Tuesday.

The community planned to start the blockade at midnight (0500 GMT) on Tuesday, the representative, Americo Contreras, said by phone, citing a document from government officials who mediated the talks that ended without a solution late on Monday.

Fuerabamba had blocked MMG from transporting Las Bambas’ copper concentrates on a road on its farmland for more than two months earlier this year.

Representatives for Fuerabamba and Las Bambas could not immediately be reached for comment to confirm the new blockade was in place. (Reporting By Mitra Taj Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)