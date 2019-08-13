Copper exports resume from Peruvian port of Matarani-port operator

LIMA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Copper exports from the port of Matarani have resumed after anti-mining protests that had blocked key infrastructure in the country’s southern copper belt eased over the weekend, a spokeswoman for the port operator said on Tuesday.

Matarani has been able to operate normally since Saturday, a day after the government suspended a permit it had issued for a copper project opposed by local farmers, said Julia Davila, communications director for port operator Tisur.

The protests had suspended shipments from Matarani from four mines that produce about half of Peru’s copper for nearly three weeks. (Reporting By Marco Aquino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)