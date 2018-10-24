FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 24, 2018 / 1:37 PM / in an hour

CORRECTED-Southern Copper reports drop in third quarter net profit

1 Min Read

(Corrects first quarter to third quarter in the second sentence)

LIMA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Southern Copper Corp reported an 8.1 percent year on year drop in its third quarter net profit on Wednesday, citing the impact of lower copper prices despite higher sales.

The company, controlled by Grupo Mexico, earned $369.4 million in the third quarter. The company added that it expects the government of Peru to issue a construction permit for its long-delayed Tia Maria project in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Mitra Taj, writing by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.