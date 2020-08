LIMA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Peru, the world´s No. 2 copper producer, reported on Tuesday that its production of the red metal plunged 20.4% in the first half of 2020 versus the same period in 2019.

The country´s Energy and Mines ministry said in a statement that gold production had also fallen 34.7% in the first six months of the year, while zinc output dropped off 23.7%. (Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Dave Sherwood, editing by Chris Reese)