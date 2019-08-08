Protests halt top copper mines in Peru from shipping, cut off supplies

LIMA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Anti-mining protests in Peru have held up about $400 million in copper exports from some of the country’s top mines and blocked supplies from reaching their operations for nearly three weeks, the manager of port operator Tisur said on Thursday.

Four copper mines - Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s Cerro Verde deposit, MMG Ltd’s Las Bambas, Glencore PLC’s Antapaccay and Hudbay Mineral’s Constancia - have been unable to ship their copper concentrates from Matarani since July 18, said Gabriel Monge, manager of port operator Terminal Internacional del Sur. Last year, the four mines produced about 1.2 million tonnes, or about half of total copper output from Peru, the world’s No. 2 producer. (Reporting By Marco Aquino and Mitra Taj; Editing by Dan Grebler)