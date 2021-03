(Corrects spelling of tonnes in first paragraph)

LIMA, March 9 (Reuters) - Peru’s Energy and Mines Minister Jaime Galvez said on Tuesday he expected the Andean nation to hit a record copper output of 2.5 million tonnes in 2021, well over the 2.15 million tonnes produced in 2020.

Peru is the world’s No.2 copper producer. (Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Dave Sherwood)