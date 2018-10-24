Southern Copper reports drop in third quarter net profit

LIMA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Southern Copper Corp reported an 8.1 percent year on year drop in its third quarter net profit on Wednesday, citing the impact of lower copper prices despite higher sales.

The company, controlled by Grupo Mexico, earned $369.4 million in the first quarter. The company added that it expects the government of Peru to issue a construction permit for its long-delayed Tia Maria project in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Mitra Taj, writing by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)