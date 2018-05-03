Peru's Credicorp Q1 net profit jumps 16.7 pct vs year ago

LIMA, May 3 (Reuters) - Peru’s largest financial holding company, Credicorp Ltd, earned 1.037 billion soles ($317 million) in net profit in the first quarter, up 16.7 percent from the same period a year earlier, the company said on Thursday.

Credicorp said its average daily loan balances expanded by 7 percent in the first quarter year-on-year, reflecting a gradual recovery in loan growth, and that it has improved the risk quality of its loan portfolio.