May 3, 2018 / 10:02 PM / in 2 hours

Peru's Credicorp Q1 net profit jumps 16.7 pct vs year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, May 3 (Reuters) - Peru’s largest financial holding company, Credicorp Ltd, earned 1.037 billion soles ($317 million) in net profit in the first quarter, up 16.7 percent from the same period a year earlier, the company said on Thursday.

Credicorp said its average daily loan balances expanded by 7 percent in the first quarter year-on-year, reflecting a gradual recovery in loan growth, and that it has improved the risk quality of its loan portfolio.

$1=3.272 Reporting By Mitra Taj, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

