Peru currency opens 0.8 pct stronger after president resigns

LIMA, March 22 (Reuters) - Peru’s sol currency opened 0.8 percent stronger against the dollar on Thursday to trade at its best level in two months following President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski’s announcement that he was resigning amid a graft scandal.

Vice President Martin Vizcarra is expected to be sworn in as president on Friday to replace him and has received praise from opposition lawmakers, fueling expectations of greater political stability in Peru’s largest copper producer. (Reporting By Maria Cervantes)