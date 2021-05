LIMA, May 25 (Reuters) - Peru´s sol currency plunged to an historic low on Tuesday as recent polls showed presidential front-runner and socialist Pedro Castillo with a growing lead over business-friendly conservative Keiko Fujimori.

The sol fell 0.87% to 3.840/3.845 per dollar. (Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Dave Sherwood, editing by Chris Reese)