December 15, 2017 / 4:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Peru cenbank trims 2017 growth outlook to 2.7 pct from 2.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank trimmed its forecast for economic growth this year to 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent previously, but maintained its estimate for growth to pick up to 4.2 percent in both 2018 and 2019, according to a quarterly report seen by Reuters ahead of publication later on Friday.

The central bank also raised its forecast for the trade surplus through 2019. The Andean country, which is the world’s second-biggest copper producer, should post a $5.6 billion trade surplus this year and about $7.1 billion in 2018 and 2019, the report showed. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

