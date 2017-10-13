Peru August economic growth seen close to Q2 pace -central bank official

LIMA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy grew by more than 1.55 percent in August from the same month a year earlier and was likely closer to the 2.4 percent expansion logged in the second quarter, a central bank official said on Friday.

Growth in August was driven by strong construction activity, central bank monetary policy manager Paul Castillo added on a conference call with reporters. Official growth data for August is scheduled to be released on Monday. (Reporting by Mitra Taj, editing by G Crosse)