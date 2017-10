LIMA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy likely grew by about 2 percent year-on-year in both July and August and should expand by more than 3 percent in the fourth quarter from the same period a year earlier, the finance minister said Tuesday.

Speaking in a presentation to Congress, Fernando Zavala said that the finance ministry still expects gross domestic product to expand by about 2.8 percent in all of 2017. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)