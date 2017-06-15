Peru's economy grew 0.17 pct in April yr/yr -government

LIMA, June 15 (Reuters) - Peru's economy grew 0.17 percent in April compared with the same month a year earlier, government statistics agency Inei said on Thursday, well below median expectations in a Reuters poll for an interannual expansion of 0.9 percent.

The fishing sector grew strongly and the key mining sector grew 1.9 percent, but the economy was weighed down by an 8.0 percent decline in construction activity and a 2.25 percent decline in the manufacturing sector, Inei said. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)