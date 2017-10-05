FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru posts $433 mln trade surplus in August -central bank
October 5, 2017

Peru posts $433 mln trade surplus in August -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Peru posted a $433 million trade surplus in August, the central bank said on Thursday, higher than the $90 million surplus posted in the same month last year and a $213 million surplus in July.

The increase came amid a rise in volumes and prices for the country’s copper and gold exports, the central bank said. Peru is the world’s second-largest copper producer and has maintained a positive trade balance since July 2016 as base metal prices have recovered. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

