FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 4, 2018 / 8:28 PM / in 19 hours

New Peru economy minister says government to focus on investment spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, April 4 (Reuters) - Peru’s new economy minister said on Wednesday the government would focus on increasing public investment and reducing current spending to boost growth, which he said had decelerated to levels below the Andean country’s potential.

David Tuesta told a news conference that investment spending would have a “multiplier effect” on the economy, which has been hit by corruption scandals and a political crisis that prompted former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski to resign in March. Tuesta said cutting current spending would create “fiscal space” for investment. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.