New Peru economy minister says government to focus on investment spending

LIMA, April 4 (Reuters) - Peru’s new economy minister said on Wednesday the government would focus on increasing public investment and reducing current spending to boost growth, which he said had decelerated to levels below the Andean country’s potential.

David Tuesta told a news conference that investment spending would have a “multiplier effect” on the economy, which has been hit by corruption scandals and a political crisis that prompted former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski to resign in March. Tuesta said cutting current spending would create “fiscal space” for investment. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Peter Cooney)