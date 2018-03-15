Peru cenbank chief says Kuczynski uncertainty could affect economy

LIMA, March 15 (Reuters) - Political uncertainty over Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski could affect the country’s economic recovery, the head of the central bank, Julio Velarde, said on Thursday.

Opposition lawmakers are seeking to impeach center-right Kuczynski over accusations he lied about his ties to Odebrecht , a Brazilian construction conglomerate at the heart of a far-reaching graft probe.

“We are in a cyclical recovery. I believe the uncertainty is perhaps weakening growth, but I have no doubt the economy will grow,” Velarde said. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)