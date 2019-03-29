Bonds News
March 29, 2019 / 4:35 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Peru cenbank raises 2019 trade surplus forecast to $8.057 bln

1 Min Read

LIMA, March 29 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank raised its view of this year’s expected trade surplus to $8.057 billion from its previous estimate of $6.331 billion, the monetary policy authority said in its quarterly report on Friday.

The bank maintained its forecasts for 2019 and 2020 economic growth at 4 percent and said it expects inflation to end this year at 2.0 percent, down from its previous view of 2.1 percent but still in the middle of its 1-3 percent target range. (Reporting by Marco Aquino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

