May 15, 2018 / 5:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Peru economy expands 3.93 percent in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, May 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy grew 3.93 percent in March from the same month a year earlier due to improving mining and hydrocarbon output, data from state statistics agency Inei showed on Tuesday.

In the 12 months through March, the economy grew 2.69 percent, Inei added. Mining and hydrocarbon activity grew 5.24 percent while agriculture expanded 8.34 percent and manufacturing a more modest 2.33 percent. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sam Holmes)

