LIMA, June 1 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy likely grew about 6 percent in April from same month a year earlier on robust fishing, farming and construction activity, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, citing preliminary data.

The official economic data for April is scheduled for release in mid-June. The ministry added that public investment likely surged 36 percent year-on-year in May, making it one of the economy’s main engines of growth. (Reporting by Mitra Taj, editing by G Crosse)