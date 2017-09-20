Peru finance minister says plans to make $9 bln in projects viable

AREQUIPA, Peru, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Peru’s newly appointed Finance Minister Claudia Cooper said on Wednesday the government had a plan to make $9 billion in projects viable this year and next as the Andean country encourages private investment.

Speaking at a mining conference in southern Peru, she said private investment would fall 2.3 percent this year but should grow 3.5 percent next year. Public investment would expand 7.5 percent this year said Cooper, who was sworn in on Sunday. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)