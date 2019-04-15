Peru to trim 2019 fiscal deficit target to 2.2%-2.3% of GDP -finmin

LIMA, April 15 (Reuters) - The Peruvian government will likely trim its target for this year’s fiscal deficit to around 2.2 or 2.3 percent of gross domestic product from its previous target of 2.7 percent, the finance minister said on Monday.

Carlos Oliva added in a news conference that the new target will be published later this month when the finance ministry updates its economic forecasts.

Last year Peru registered a fiscal deficit equal to 2.5 percent of GDP, according to the central bank. The government wants to cut the deficit to 1 percent by 2021. (Reporting By Marco Aquino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)