Peru's economic growth jumps on healthy domestic demand, mining rally

SANTIAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy grew 3.28% in July from the same month a year earlier, the second highest rate this year, due principally to healthy domestic demand and a slight rally in the mining sector, the government said on Sunday.

The rate was in line with analysts’ estimates in a Reuters poll. The Peruvian economy grew 2.74% in the last 12 months to July, the state statistics agency Inei said.

Peru is the world’s No. 2 producer of copper, zinc and silver. (Reporting by Marco Aquino, Writing by Aislinn Laing Editing by Paul Simao)