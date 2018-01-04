FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Market News
January 4, 2018 / 6:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Peru's finance minister warns political crisis not over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Peru’s finance minister warned on Thursday that the political crisis that roiled Peru in the last days of 2017 was not over yet but said it should not have any major impact on the economy as long as it is resolved “in a civilized way.”

In a rare press conference, Claudia Cooper maintained the ministry’s previous forecasts and said that while public investments halted for two weeks as President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski narrowly averted an impeachment bid in Congress last month, they have since resumed. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.