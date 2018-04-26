Peru's Tuesta says lower internal demand weighing on growth

LIMA, April 26 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Peru has continued to lag due to lower internal demand, Economy Minister David Tuesta said on Thursday.

Speaking to an economists’ conference sponsored by Thomson Reuters, Tuesta said Peru’s 2018 growth potential has fallen to 3.5 percent. On the positive side, he said he expects the country’s fiscal deficit to shrink to 1.0 percent of gross domestic product by 2021 from a projected 3.5 percent in 2018. (Reporting by Marco Aquino and Teresa Cespedes, writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)