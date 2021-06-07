Peru's Castillo says to respect central bank autonomy if he wins presidency

LIMA, June 7 (Reuters) - Peru presidential front-runner Pedro Castillo said on Monday he would respect the autonomy of the Andean nation´s central bank if he wins the presidency, and that his economic plan did not include nationalizations or expropriations.

Castillo held a razor-thin, but growing, 50.26% to 49.74% lead over conservative competitor Keiko Fujimori early on Monday evening with nearly 96% of the vote counted. (Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Dave Sherwood, editing by Chris Reese)