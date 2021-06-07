Castillo overtakes Fujimori in Peruvian presidential run-off fast count

Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo gestures to supporters, in Tacabamba, Peru June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

LIMA (Reuters) - Socialist Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo has edged ahead of rival Keiko Fujimori in a fast count of the Peruvian presidential run-off with 50.2% to her 49.8%.

The result, with a 1% margin of error, comes after an Ipsos Peru exit poll issued three hours earlier suggested Fujimori had 50.3% of the vote share to Castillo’s 49.7%.