LIMA, April 11 (Reuters) - Radical leftist Pedro Castillo is leading the Peruvian presidential race with conservative Keiko Fujimori and liberal economist Hernando de Soto tied in second place, according to an Ipsos exit poll released on Sunday night.

The poll of 30,000 voters leaving polling stations in 150 provinces in Peru has a 3% margin of error. (Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Himani Sarkar)