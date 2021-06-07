Peru election on knife edge as Castillo narrows Fujimori's lead

LIMA/CHOTA, Peru (Reuters) -Peru’s presidential election outcome was on a knife-edge on Monday, with conservative Keiko Fujimori clinging to a slender lead but socialist rival Castillo Pedro steadily catching up in what could prove a photo finish in the polarized race.

Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Pedro Castillo follow a newscast on the first results of a run-off election between Castillo and Keiko Fujimori, in Tacabamba, Peru June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Cinque

The tight result could lead to days of uncertainty and tension. The vote underscored a sharp divide between the capital city Lima and the nation’s rural hinterland that has propelled Castillo’s unexpected rise.

The official count here showed Fujimori with around 50.2% and Castillo on 49.8%, with some 91% of the vote counted and the gap tightening with late votes expected to be more rural, favoring the leftist candidate.

An unofficial fast count late on Sunday by Ipsos Peru gave Castillo a fractional lead after an exit poll had said rival Fujimori would eke out a win, leaving the copper-rich Andean country, investors and mining firms guessing.

Lucia Dammert, a Peruvian academic based in Chile, predicted that the coming days would be febrile, with potential challenges to the votes and requests for recounts. She forecast protests particularly if Fujimori were to win.

“What is clear is that if Keiko wins she is going to have to shut herself up in a fortress in Lima and just stomach what will happen in the rest of the country,” she said.

As first results trickled in on Sunday evening, 51-year-old Castillo, the son of peasant farmers who has pledged to shake up Peru’s constitution and mining laws, had rallied supporters to “defend the vote”, though later called for calm.

Fujimori, 46, the daughter of ex-president Alberto Fujimori, who is in prison for human rights abuses and corruption, also appealed for “prudence, calm and peace from both groups”.

‘HEIGHTENED UNCERTAINTY’

J.P. Morgan said in a note that it could be days before the final outcome of the election was clear, and the two candidates might opt to wait for this process to finish before declaring victory or conceding defeat.

On Monday morning, Fujimori had 8.24 million votes to Castillo’s 8.16 million, with a gap of 72,963 that was narrowing as Castillo took around 60% of newly counted ballots. The slower-to-count rural vote is expected to help Castillo, though uncounted overseas ballots could boost Fujimori.

“Unless the too-close-to-call scenario depicted by the quick count proves wrong, we seem poised for a number of days of heightened uncertainty ahead,” J.P. Morgan said.

Castillo’s sudden rise to prominence since winning the first-round vote in April has unnerved markets and spooked mining firms concerned over plans to sharply hike taxes on mineral profits and threats of nationalizations.

Analysts say, however, that whoever wins will have a weakened mandate given the sharp divisions in Peru, and will face a fragmented Congress with no one party holding a majority, potentially stalling any major reforms.

The two candidates pledged vastly different remedies for a country that went through three presidents in a week last year and has suffered a sharp economic slump brought on by the world’s deadliest per capita COVID-19 outbreak.

Fujimori has pledged to follow the free-market model and maintain economic stability in Peru, the world’s second largest copper producer, with a “a mother’s firm hand.” nL2N2NL2KR

Castillo, who has become a champion for the poor, has promised to redraft the constitution to strengthen the role of the state and take a larger portion of profits from mining firms.