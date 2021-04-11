Amid false starts, COVID and a close race, Peru's presidential vote gets underway

LIMA (Reuters) -Peruvians headed out to vote on Sunday in a presidential election marked by uncertainty due to widespread public apathy following decades of graft and mismanagement and a possible low turnout because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. local time (1200 GMT), with twice as many sites available to voters than in previous elections as authorities try to avoid fueling a second coronavirus wave that has gripped the Andean nation.

Long queues formed outside some polling stations predominated by elderly people who were asked to arrive early to avoid crowds.

Some stations were unable to open on time because election supervisors - citizens picked at random to help run the process - failed to arrive, sparking tension at some centers and complaints on social media.

Peru’s interim president Francisco Sagasti, voting early in the capital Lima, appealed to supervisors to exercise their civil duty. “In the queues there are vulnerable people who have been waiting since very early to vote,” he told local television.

He appealed to Peruvians to turn out despite suggestions many could stay away for fear of contracting COVID-19.

“All possible measures have been taken to avoid contagions, there should be no fear of complying with your civic duty,” he said.

Slideshow ( 5 images )

Peru’s National Elections Office (ONPE) put out a call in the media for more polling station volunteers, but said that by 9.16 a.m., 75% of polling stations were open to voters.

None of the 18 presidential candidates have polled more than 12% and a “no vote” is still the most popular choice for disgruntled respondents ahead of the first round of voting.

Two contenders from opposite poles of the political spectrum could face off in the second round in June. Hernando de Soto, a liberal economist, and radical leftist professor Pedro Castillo, have both edged to the front of the pack following late upticks in support, according to the latest poll.

Keiko Fujimori, the conservative, U.S.-educated daughter of jailed former president Alberto Fujimori, is close behind, followed by populist candidate Yonhy Lescano, ultraconservative Rafael López Aliaga and leftist candidate Veronika Mendoza.

The tight race has led to jitters among market watchers of the world’s second-largest copper producer.

Almost all Peru’s presidents were impeached or probed for graft over the last three decades.

Slideshow ( 5 images )

Carlos Checa, a voter in Lima, told Reuters TV that this time round, he had done his homework in the hope of picking someone better.

“We have been wrong so many times,” he said. “Hopefully this time everyone has thought carefully about their vote, and has informed themselves properly.”

Peru’s 25.2 million eligible voters have been told to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and bring their own pens to mark ballots. Peru reported 384 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, a record daily high for the country.

Polls are scheduled to close at 7 p.m. (2400 GMT) when Ipsos is expected to publish an exit poll, followed around two hours later by fast counts. The first official results are expected by 11:30 p.m. (0430 GMT April 12)