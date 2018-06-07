FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 4:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Peru president to name ex govt official Carlos Oliva as finmin-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, June 7 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra will swear in Carlos Oliva, a former deputy finance minister, as the country’s new finance minister in a ceremony later on Thursday, a government source said.

The appointment follows the resignation of outgoing finance minister David Tuesta after Vizcarra’s government struck a deal with truck and bus drivers to avert a protest against tax hikes on diesel and other fuels.

Oliva, who earned a masters in economics from Georgetown University, was a deputy finance minister during the government of former president Ollanta Humala. (Reporting By Marco Aquino)

