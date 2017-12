Peru sol opens down after document links Kuczynski to Odebrecht payments

LIMA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Peru’s sol currency opened down 0.43 percent at 3.246 per dollar on Thursday after a document suggested firms controlled by President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski received payments from scandal-plagued Brazilian builder Odebrecht SA.

The company sent Peru’s congress on Wednesday a document showing some $4.8 million transferred to companies linked to Kuczynski between 2004 and 2012, some of which was paid to a company he controlled while holding senior government roles. He denied wrongdoing, but did not deny the transfers took place. (Reporting by Ursula Scolla; Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)