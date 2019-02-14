Frontera Energy says lost $10 mln since Nov due to Peru pipeline rupture

LIMA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Frontera Energy Corp has lost $10 million since November due to a rupture in Peru’s state-owned pipeline that has left the company’s output from the country’s biggest oil field at “almost nothing,” the company’s chief executive said on Thursday.

Chief Executive Richard Herbert called for the government to work to reach a deal with local communities in the Amazon that have kept state-owned oil company Petroperu from repairing the rupture. Production from oil block 192 was previously about 12,000 barrels per day, he added. (Reporting by Mitra Taj Editing by Phil Berlowitz)