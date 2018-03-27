FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 5:29 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Shares of Peruvian builder Grana y Montero up more than 7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, March 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Peruvian construction company Grana y Montero rose more than 7 percent on the Lima stock exchange on Tuesday, boosted by expectations that activity in the sector will strengthen under the country’s new president.

President Martin Vizcarra took office after former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned last week amid a corruption scandal. Vizcarra traveled to a northern region hit by severe flooding on Tuesday and promised to prioritize delayed efforts to rebuild homes and infrastructure. (Reporting by Maria Cervantes Editing by Paul Simao)

