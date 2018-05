SANTIAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange said it had begun the process of delisting Peru’s Grana y Montero after the country’s biggest construction company missed the deadline to submit its 2017 financial audits, the firm said on Thursday.

The builder, which is also listed in Lima, said in a statement it hoped to file the audits and return to the stock exchange by June. (Reporting by Marco Aquino Writing by Dave Sherwood Editing by James Dalgleish)