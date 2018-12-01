Peru annual inflation tops 2 pct in November, highest of 2018

LIMA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Peru’s annual consumer price index in November topped 2 percent for the first time in 2018 amid a continuing rise in the price of food, home rental costs and gasoline, state statistics agency Inei said on Saturday.

Inflation rose 0.12 percent in November from a month earlier, the agency said.

Peru’s Central Bank has estimated that 12-month inflation will hit 2.2 percent by year’s end, within its target range of 1 to 3 percent. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Daniel Wallis)