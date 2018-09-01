FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 1, 2018 / 5:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Peru inflation slows in August, nears bottom of target range

1 Min Read

LIMA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Peru’s consumer price index rose 0.13 percent in August from a month earlier, slowing as a reduction in residential electricity rates stemmed a rise in the price of food, state statistics agency Inei said on Saturday.

The 12-month inflation rate through August slowed to 1.07 percent, down from 1.62 percent registered in the 12 months to July, approaching the bottom of the central bank’s 1 to 3 percent annual target. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Sandra Maler)

