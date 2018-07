LIMA, July 16 (Reuters) - Macusani Yellowcake S.A.C., the Peruvian subsidiary of Canadian company Plateau Energy Metals said on Monday that it has found 2.5 million tonnes of “high grade” lithium resources in its Falchani deposit in southern Peru.

The company said the deposit could become the biggest lithium mine in the world, and also noted that it has found 124 million pounds of uranium. (Reporting By Marco Aquino)