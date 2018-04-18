Peru will not 'impose' mining projects on communities -prime minister

LIMA, April 18 (Reuters) - The new government of Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra will not “impose” mining projects on nearby communities opposed to them, the country’s prime minister said on Wednesday when asked about Southern Copper Corp’s stalled Tia Maria project.

Peru’s Prime Minister Cesar Villanueva told a press conference that Tia Maria, which was suspended in 2015 amid deadly protests, was waiting for government approval but that the company must first ensure it had community support. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Richard Chang)