December 15, 2017 / 5:43 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Peru central bank does not see major impacts from political crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank president Julio Velarde said on Friday that he did not expect the country’s political crisis to affect economic growth or discourage investments as long as constitutional order was respected.

Velarde added that the central bank was prepared to intervene in the foreign exchange market if necessary to curb volatility that he said should be temporary.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski faced calls to resign or face impeachment from lawmakers in the opposition-ruled Congress on Friday. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

