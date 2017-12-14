FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru's Kuczynski loses key ministers' support amid scandal -sources
December 14, 2017

Peru's Kuczynski loses key ministers' support amid scandal -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has lost support of senior cabinet officials after it emerged he had business links to scandal-plagued Brazilian company Odebrecht, two government sources said on Thursday, amid opposition calls for him to resign.

Cabinet members were shocked to learn on Wednesday about payments Odebrecht said it had made to a company controlled by Kuczynski, who had repeatedly denied having any ties to the construction firm, the sources said. Key ministers and lawmakers within Kuczynski’s party want him to step down, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Kuczynski has denied any improper earnings and offered to explain the matter to Congress. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Daniel Flynn and James Dalgleish)

