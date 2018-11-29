Basic Materials
Odebrecht to sell Peru hydroelectric plant to Chinese consortium

LIMA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A state-owned Chinese consortium has struck a deal to buy Peru’s Chaglla hydroelectric plant from scandal-plagued Brazilian builder Odebrecht SA for at least $618 million, Peru’s Justice Ministry said on Thursday.

Justice Minister Vicente Zeballos told reporters that Odebrecht would turn over half the sale price agreed upon with the Chinese consortium, led by Three Gorges Corp, to cover reparations in a long-running corruption case. (Reporting by Marco Aquino writing by Dave Sherwood Editing by Leslie Adler)

